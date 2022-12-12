An overall feel about Molina Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: MOH) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Molina Healthcare Inc.’s stock clocked out at $341.15, up 0.41% from its previous closing price of $339.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 608714 shares were traded. MOH stock price reached its highest trading level at $342.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $337.42.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MOH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 17, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $310.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Underperform on May 26, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $355 to $335.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 07 when WOLF DALE B sold 2,500 shares for $339.50 per share. The transaction valued at 848,754 led to the insider holds 15,491 shares of the business.

ROMNEY RONNA sold 150 shares of MOH for $49,734 on Nov 07. The Director now owns 16,518 shares after completing the transaction at $331.56 per share. On Oct 31, another insider, Schapiro Richard M, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $354.68 each. As a result, the insider received 1,064,038 and left with 12,042 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Molina’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MOH has reached a high of $374.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $249.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 340.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 320.78.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MOH traded 511.68K shares on average per day over the past three months and 515.43k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 58.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.87M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.00% stake in the company. Shares short for MOH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.01M with a Short Ratio of 1.04M, compared to 1.14M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.74% and a Short% of Float of 1.76%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.24 and a low estimate of $3.62, while EPS last year was $2.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.64, with high estimates of $6.17 and low estimates of $5.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.96 and $16.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $17.65. EPS for the following year is $19.96, with 13 analysts recommending between $20.4 and $19.5.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $7.76B. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.14B to a low estimate of $7.24B. As of the current estimate, Molina Healthcare Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.41B, an estimated increase of 4.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MOH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $31.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $31.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.77B, up 13.30% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $35.92B and the low estimate is $31.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.