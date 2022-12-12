Analysis of MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB): Selected Notes

The closing price of MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) was $191.75 for the day, down -1.38% from the previous closing price of $194.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2698394 shares were traded. MDB stock price reached its highest trading level at $198.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $190.74.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of MDB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 07, 2022, Credit Suisse reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $400 to $305.

On November 21, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $215.KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its Overweight rating on November 21, 2022, with a $215 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when MERRIMAN DWIGHT A sold 14,095 shares for $154.02 per share. The transaction valued at 2,170,930 led to the insider holds 1,322,954 shares of the business.

MERRIMAN DWIGHT A sold 14,095 shares of MDB for $2,681,544 on Nov 01. The Director now owns 1,322,954 shares after completing the transaction at $190.25 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, Porter Mark, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 909 shares for $198.84 each. As a result, the insider received 180,746 and left with 28,212 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 19.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MDB has reached a high of $570.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $135.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 172.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 278.26.

Shares Statistics:

MDB traded an average of 2.29M shares per day over the past three months and 3.82M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 68.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.20M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MDB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.83M with a Short Ratio of 3.90M, compared to 4.12M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.58% and a Short% of Float of 6.49%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.19 and -$0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.31. EPS for the following year is $0.12, with 22 analysts recommending between $0.67 and -$0.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MDB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $873.78M, up 38.30% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.66B and the low estimate is $1.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.