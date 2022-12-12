Are analysts optimistic about Porch Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PRCH) stock?

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1680337 shares were traded. PRCH stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8350 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7300.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PRCH, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on July 25, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $5.25 to $3.25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when Ehrlichman Matt bought 189,497 shares for $1.80 per share. The transaction valued at 340,469 led to the insider holds 10,281,540 shares of the business.

Ehrlichman Matt bought 88,776 shares of PRCH for $161,040 on Dec 07. The CEO, CHAIRMAN AND FOUNDER now owns 10,092,043 shares after completing the transaction at $1.81 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, Ehrlichman Matt, who serves as the CEO, CHAIRMAN AND FOUNDER of the company, bought 1,100 shares for $1.67 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,836 and bolstered with 10,003,267 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRCH has reached a high of $19.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7496, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3852.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PRCH traded about 2.02M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PRCH traded about 1.93M shares per day. A total of 100.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.21M. Insiders hold about 11.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PRCH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.93M with a Short Ratio of 12.17M, compared to 14.72M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.96% and a Short% of Float of 16.96%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.58 and -$0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.74. EPS for the following year is -$0.68, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.42 and -$0.79.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRCH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $295.17M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $287.55M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $289.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $192.43M, up 50.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $362.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $385.93M and the low estimate is $343.15M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.