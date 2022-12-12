Are analysts optimistic about TeraWulf Inc.’s (NASDAQ:WULF) stock?

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) closed the day trading at $1.21 up 17.48% from the previous closing price of $1.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1182437 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WULF, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on March 25, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 11 when Revolve Capital LLC bought 158,629 shares for $7.88 per share. The transaction valued at 1,249,997 led to the insider holds 10,981,382 shares of the business.

Pascual Bryan J. bought 158,629 shares of WULF for $1,249,997 on Apr 11. The 10% Owner now owns 14,339,040 shares after completing the transaction at $7.88 per share. On Apr 11, another insider, Prager Paul B., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 317,259 shares for $7.88 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,500,001 and bolstered with 654,706 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 24.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WULF has reached a high of $35.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1060, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9056.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WULF traded about 308.47K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WULF traded about 593.33k shares per day. A total of 104.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.85M. Insiders hold about 13.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.40% stake in the company. Shares short for WULF as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.07M with a Short Ratio of 1.99M, compared to 2.04M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.66% and a Short% of Float of 6.93%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.38 and -$0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.38. EPS for the following year is $0.18, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.18 and $0.18.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $457.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $457.5M and the low estimate is $457.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 178.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.