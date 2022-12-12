Are Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) closed at $0.11 up 3.68% from its previous closing price of $0.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0040 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1211838 shares were traded. GMBL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1179 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1103.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Esports Entertainment Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH Capital on November 02, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On April 27, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.

On March 29, 2021, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Speculative Buy rating and target price of $20.The Benchmark Company initiated its Speculative Buy rating on March 29, 2021, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when JOHNSON GRANT bought 50,000 shares for $0.38 per share. The transaction valued at 18,835 led to the insider holds 3,403,334 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GMBL has reached a high of $5.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1233, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4134.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GMBL has traded an average of 4.51M shares per day and 2.94M over the past ten days. A total of 70.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.05M. Insiders hold about 6.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.40% stake in the company. Shares short for GMBL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.42M with a Short Ratio of 0.88M, compared to 1.81M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.42% and a Short% of Float of 3.60%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.42 and -$0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.42. EPS for the following year is -$0.42, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.42 and -$0.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $11.17M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $11.35M to a low estimate of $11M. As of the current estimate, Esports Entertainment Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $16.23M, an estimated decrease of -31.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GMBL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $47M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $46.81M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $46.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $58.35M, down -19.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $52M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $52M and the low estimate is $52M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.