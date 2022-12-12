Are ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE:FORG) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, ForgeRock Inc.’s stock clocked out at $23.25, up 8.19% from its previous closing price of $21.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10066592 shares were traded. FORG stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.88.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FORG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on September 30, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On October 11, 2021, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $38.Truist initiated its Buy rating on October 11, 2021, with a $38 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when Angstadt Peter K Jr. sold 75,000 shares for $21.47 per share. The transaction valued at 1,610,482 led to the insider holds 121,654 shares of the business.

Angstadt Peter K Jr. sold 75,000 shares of FORG for $1,602,375 on Dec 07. The Chief Revenue Officer now owns 121,654 shares after completing the transaction at $21.36 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, Fernandez Juan P, who serves as the CFO, Executive VP – Global of the company, sold 7,152 shares for $22.07 each. As a result, the insider received 157,845 and left with 240,751 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FORG has reached a high of $28.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.78.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FORG traded 1.79M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.46M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 85.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.52M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.50% stake in the company. Shares short for FORG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.49M with a Short Ratio of 6.29M, compared to 1.48M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.26% and a Short% of Float of 12.81%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.39 and -$0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.46. EPS for the following year is -$0.15, with 11 analysts recommending between -$0.07 and -$0.25.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $50.89M. It ranges from a high estimate of $52M to a low estimate of $50M. As of the current estimate, ForgeRock Inc.’s year-ago sales were $38.15M, an estimated increase of 33.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $61.66M, an increase of 28.70% less than the figure of $33.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $63.71M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $58M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FORG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $210.98M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $206M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $208.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $176.93M, up 17.70% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $262.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $272M and the low estimate is $254M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.