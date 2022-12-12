As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) offers stability

The closing price of Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) was $38.73 for the day, up 0.62% from the previous closing price of $38.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1091926 shares were traded. SAVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.11.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SAVA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 22.10 and its Current Ratio is at 22.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 15, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $100.

Maxim Group reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on July 07, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $80 to $190.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when Barry Richard bought 36,159 shares for $23.79 per share. The transaction valued at 860,223 led to the insider holds 186,159 shares of the business.

Kupiec James William bought 2,500 shares of SAVA for $61,100 on Aug 23. The Chief Clinical Dev. Officer now owns 2,500 shares after completing the transaction at $24.44 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, Schoen Eric, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $19.95 each. As a result, the insider paid 49,875 and bolstered with 19,800 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SAVA has reached a high of $62.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.08.

Shares Statistics:

SAVA traded an average of 2.36M shares per day over the past three months and 1.13M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 40.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.45M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SAVA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.63M with a Short Ratio of 9.33M, compared to 12.55M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 24.03% and a Short% of Float of 25.45%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.38 and a low estimate of -$0.59, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.53, with high estimates of -$0.36 and low estimates of -$0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.66 and -$2.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.94. EPS for the following year is -$1.51, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.05 and -$3.33.