As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) offers stability

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) closed the day trading at $0.22 down -3.35% from the previous closing price of $0.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0075 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1457779 shares were traded.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RDHL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on August 31, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On May 18, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $23.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RDHL has reached a high of $3.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5090, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1069.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RDHL traded about 3.23M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RDHL traded about 2.51M shares per day. A total of 63.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.99M. Insiders hold about 10.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RDHL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.63M with a Short Ratio of 2.52M, compared to 1.66M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.13 and -$0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.13. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $21.5M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $21.9M to a low estimate of $21.1M. As of the current estimate, RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $25.02M, an estimated decrease of -14.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $23.19M, an increase of 7.30% over than the figure of -$14.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $23.98M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $22.4M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RDHL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $88.81M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $88M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $88.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $85.76M, up 3.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $105.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $115.6M and the low estimate is $96.12M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.