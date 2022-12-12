As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NAPA) offers stability

The closing price of The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NYSE: NAPA) was $16.62 for the day, down -0.06% from the previous closing price of $16.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 702785 shares were traded. NAPA stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.53.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NAPA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 361.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 69.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on October 11, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

On September 15, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $24 to $19.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 11 when Mallard Holdco, LLC sold 5,000,000 shares for $19.25 per share. The transaction valued at 96,250,000 led to the insider holds 69,150,301 shares of the business.

Rasmuson Zach sold 25,000 shares of NAPA for $504,548 on Jul 01. The insider now owns 422,685 shares after completing the transaction at $20.18 per share. On Jun 03, another insider, Ryan Alex, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 25,942 shares for $21.88 each. As a result, the insider received 567,542 and left with 1,568,901 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NAPA has reached a high of $23.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.77.

Shares Statistics:

NAPA traded an average of 748.00K shares per day over the past three months and 630.21k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 115.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.81M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NAPA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.35M with a Short Ratio of 1.54M, compared to 3.1M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.04% and a Short% of Float of 6.38%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.64 and $0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.62. EPS for the following year is $0.69, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.73 and $0.65.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NAPA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $401.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $394.53M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $397.29M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $372.51M, up 6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $427.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $433.8M and the low estimate is $423M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.