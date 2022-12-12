Considering Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $0.14 in the prior trading day, Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) closed at $0.14, down -3.84%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0054 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10721209 shares were traded. XELA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1406 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1340.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of XELA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley Securities on March 23, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $0.55 from $3 previously.

On August 31, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XELA has reached a high of $26.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2632, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.5790.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 15.90M shares per day over the past 3-months and 17.48M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 122.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 121.96M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.40% stake in the company. Shares short for XELA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.55M with a Short Ratio of 13.91M, compared to 6.91M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.24% and a Short% of Float of 16.25%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.46 and a low estimate of -$0.71, while EPS last year was -$5.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.43, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.36 and -$3.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.41. EPS for the following year is -$0.96, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.55 and -$1.38.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XELA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.17B, down -2.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.2B and the low estimate is $1.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.