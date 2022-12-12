How is Silvergate Capital Corporation’s (NYSE: SI) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $23.07 in the prior trading day, Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) closed at $21.43, down -7.11%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4085502 shares were traded. SI stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.12.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.22. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 21, 2022, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $30.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 10, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $72 to $37.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 21 when LANE ALAN J sold 16,314 shares for $92.46 per share. The transaction valued at 1,508,324 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Fraher Kathleen sold 750 shares of SI for $101,250 on Apr 22. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 10,097 shares after completing the transaction at $135.00 per share. On Apr 21, another insider, Fraher Kathleen, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 750 shares for $130.44 each. As a result, the insider received 97,826 and left with 10,847 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Silvergate’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SI has reached a high of $171.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 83.98.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.79M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.57M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 31.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.71M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.14M with a Short Ratio of 5.64M, compared to 3.21M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.92% and a Short% of Float of 10.08%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.6 and a low estimate of $1.31, while EPS last year was $0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.57, with high estimates of $1.67 and low estimates of $1.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.8 and $4.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.63. EPS for the following year is $6.76, with 10 analysts recommending between $7.43 and $6.32.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $104.73M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $114M to a low estimate of $98.16M. As of the current estimate, Silvergate Capital Corporation’s year-ago sales were $49.26M, an estimated increase of 112.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $112.6M, an increase of 93.10% less than the figure of $112.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $124.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $102.47M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $353.55M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $327.21M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $338.06M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $174.52M, up 93.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $502.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $600.7M and the low estimate is $444.96M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 48.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.