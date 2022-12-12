How is ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s (NYSE: ZTO) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) closed at $25.72 in the last session, down -1.11% from day before closing price of $26.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1087555 shares were traded. ZTO stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.37.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ZTO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on August 19, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $35 from $27 previously.

On November 18, 2021, Macquarie Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $40.20.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 18, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $31 to $36.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ZTO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZTO has reached a high of $32.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.91.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ZTO traded on average about 3.35M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.12M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 809.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 803.99M. Insiders hold about 0.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ZTO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 19.65M with a Short Ratio of 15.53M, compared to 18.06M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.15 and $1.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.1. EPS for the following year is $1.37, with 22 analysts recommending between $1.58 and $1.22.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZTO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.54B, up 10.80% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.32B and the low estimate is $5.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.