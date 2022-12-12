I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL).

The price of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) closed at $13.37 in the last session, down -0.59% from day before closing price of $13.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 562429 shares were traded. CMTL stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.35.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CMTL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on June 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $10 from $32 previously.

On June 13, 2022, Noble Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform but kept the price unchanged to $12.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 21 when HEDDEN MARIA bought 4,640 shares for $10.60 per share. The transaction valued at 49,184 led to the insider holds 4,640 shares of the business.

SHAMASH YACOV A bought 1,500 shares of CMTL for $15,945 on Jul 21. The Director now owns 20,935 shares after completing the transaction at $10.63 per share. On Jul 21, another insider, PORCELAIN MICHAEL, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 2,380 shares for $10.52 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,038 and bolstered with 148,944 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMTL has reached a high of $25.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.26.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CMTL traded on average about 129.07K shares per day over the past 3-months and 211.3k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 27.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.57M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CMTL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 660.31k with a Short Ratio of 0.52M, compared to 669.86k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.39% and a Short% of Float of 2.87%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CMTL is 0.40, which was 0.40 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.97%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.05%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.91.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.15 and -$0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.35. EPS for the following year is -$0.09, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.2 and -$0.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CMTL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $528M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $508.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $519.92M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $486.24M, up 6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $543.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $553.3M and the low estimate is $532.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.