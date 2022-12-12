In the case of MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP), what’s next?

MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) closed the day trading at $0.23 down -3.05% from the previous closing price of $0.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0074 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1750743 shares were traded. MEIP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2402 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2236.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MEIP, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.40 and its Current Ratio is at 6.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on March 25, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $2 from $13 previously.

On March 25, 2022, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $6 to $2.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on March 25, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $4 to $1.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MEIP has reached a high of $2.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3506, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6271.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MEIP traded about 1.16M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MEIP traded about 3.48M shares per day. A total of 133.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.62M. Insiders hold about 0.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MEIP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.91M with a Short Ratio of 4.58M, compared to 4.65M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.68% and a Short% of Float of 3.70%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.55 and -$1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.78. EPS for the following year is -$0.63, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.2 and -$1.04.