In the case of South Jersey Industries Inc. (NYSE: SJI), what’s next?

The closing price of South Jersey Industries Inc. (NYSE: SJI) was $35.15 for the day, down -0.14% from the previous closing price of $35.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 668545 shares were traded. SJI stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.02.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SJI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on November 29, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $25.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, South’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SJI has reached a high of $35.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.23.

Shares Statistics:

SJI traded an average of 833.65K shares per day over the past three months and 892.46k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 122.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 121.81M. Insiders hold about 0.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SJI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.86M with a Short Ratio of 4.34M, compared to 5.05M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.79% and a Short% of Float of 7.86%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.19, SJI has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.24. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.57%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.14. The current Payout Ratio is 91.60% for SJI, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 26, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 10, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.34, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.62, with high estimates of $0.75 and low estimates of $0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.84 and $1.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.74. EPS for the following year is $1.81, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.94 and $1.76.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SJI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.99B, up 12.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.5B and the low estimate is $2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.