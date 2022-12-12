In the case of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ZETA), what’s next?

The closing price of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ZETA) was $8.92 for the day, up 7.21% from the previous closing price of $8.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1180948 shares were traded. ZETA stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.33.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ZETA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on December 09, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On November 22, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $9.

Oppenheimer Upgraded its Perform to Outperform on April 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $20.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when NIEHAUS ROBERT H sold 5,704 shares for $9.04 per share. The transaction valued at 51,564 led to the insider holds 16,588,930 shares of the business.

NIEHAUS ROBERT H sold 27,257 shares of ZETA for $245,586 on Nov 14. The Director now owns 16,594,634 shares after completing the transaction at $9.01 per share. On Oct 28, another insider, NIEHAUS ROBERT H, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 175,536 shares for $8.09 each. As a result, the insider received 1,420,086 and left with 16,621,891 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZETA has reached a high of $13.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.04.

Shares Statistics:

ZETA traded an average of 1.41M shares per day over the past three months and 880.26k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 140.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.23M. Insiders hold about 9.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ZETA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.87M with a Short Ratio of 7.29M, compared to 8.85M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.27% and a Short% of Float of 9.68%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.22 and $0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.32, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.38 and $0.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZETA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $566M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $561.26M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $563.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $458.34M, up 22.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $668.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $693.02M and the low estimate is $645.02M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.