In What Direction Will Rapid7 Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) was $32.91 for the day, up 1.45% from the previous closing price of $32.44. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1181086 shares were traded. RPD stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.81.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RPD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 75.65. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Truist Downgraded its Buy to Hold on November 03, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $80 to $40.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when Adams Timothy M bought 2,500 shares for $30.00 per share. The transaction valued at 75,000 led to the insider holds 109,294 shares of the business.

Thomas Corey E. sold 41,619 shares of RPD for $1,181,929 on Nov 18. The CEO now owns 428,074 shares after completing the transaction at $28.40 per share. On Nov 17, another insider, Thomas Corey E., who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 41,619 shares for $29.08 each. As a result, the insider received 1,210,097 and left with 428,074 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RPD has reached a high of $122.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 67.32.

Shares Statistics:

RPD traded an average of 1.01M shares per day over the past three months and 891.91k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 58.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.30M. Shares short for RPD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.94M with a Short Ratio of 4.74M, compared to 4.79M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.42% and a Short% of Float of 8.52%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.17 and $0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.11. EPS for the following year is $0.5, with 18 analysts recommending between $0.88 and $0.25.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 15 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $177.14M to a low estimate of $167.87M. As of the current estimate, Rapid7 Inc.’s year-ago sales were $134.22M, an estimated increase of 30.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $186.92M, an increase of 23.30% less than the figure of $30.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $188.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $183.5M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RPD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $694M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $654.01M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $686.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $535.4M, up 28.20% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $828.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $846.8M and the low estimate is $795.66M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.