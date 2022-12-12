In What Direction Will SeqLL Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SQL) Stock Goes From Here?

SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ: SQL) closed the day trading at $0.45 up 13.48% from the previous closing price of $0.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0599 from its previous closing price. On the day, 832208 shares were traded. SQL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4801 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SQL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.50 and its Current Ratio is at 7.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 27 when Miscoll Douglas Patrick bought 1,000 shares for $0.77 per share. The transaction valued at 774 led to the insider holds 100,736 shares of the business.

JONES DANIEL ROBERT bought 5,000 shares of SQL for $3,947 on Sep 26. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 2,560,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.79 per share. On Sep 26, another insider, Miscoll Douglas Patrick, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 850 shares for $0.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 638 and bolstered with 100,736 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 46.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SQL has reached a high of $2.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5294, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8629.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SQL traded about 23.47K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SQL traded about 124.82k shares per day. A total of 11.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.52M. Insiders hold about 22.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SQL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.22k with a Short Ratio of 0.00M, compared to 10.61k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.02% and a Short% of Float of 0.03%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SQL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $80k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $80k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $80k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $210k, down -61.90% from the average estimate.