After finishing at $0.13 in the prior trading day, Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) closed at $1.30, up 911.67%. In other words, the price has increased by -$2.5550 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2796786 shares were traded. GROM stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1300.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GROM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GROM has reached a high of $2.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.6604, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.9674.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 475.30K shares per day over the past 3-months and 313.25k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 0.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.76M. Shares short for GROM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 297.74k with a Short Ratio of 0.02M, compared to 417.85k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.32% and a Short% of Float of 1.53%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.56 and -$0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.56. EPS for the following year is -$0.27, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.27 and -$0.27.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GROM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.68M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.68M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.3M, up 6.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.16M and the low estimate is $8.16M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.