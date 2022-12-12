Investing in Arcellx Inc. (ACLX) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Arcellx Inc.’s stock clocked out at $28.02, up 29.24% from its previous closing price of $21.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+6.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5297895 shares were traded. ACLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.39.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ACLX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on October 31, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $36.

On October 27, 2022, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $31.

On July 20, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $32.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on July 20, 2022, with a $32 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 21 when New Enterprise Associates 15, bought 312,500 shares for $16.00 per share. The transaction valued at 5,000,000 led to the insider holds 6,745,262 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACLX has reached a high of $26.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.21.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ACLX traded 525.69K shares on average per day over the past three months and 947.75k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 43.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.95M. Insiders hold about 8.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ACLX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.92M with a Short Ratio of 2.85M, compared to 1.32M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.67% and a Short% of Float of 11.34%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.89, with high estimates of -$0.76 and low estimates of -$1.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.04 and -$4.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.17. EPS for the following year is -$3.56, with 5 analysts recommending between -$2.88 and -$4.49.