Investing in Core Scientific Inc. (CORZ) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Core Scientific Inc. (NASDAQ: CORZ) closed at $0.14 up 5.95% from its previous closing price of $0.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0076 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5851780 shares were traded. CORZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1253.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Core Scientific Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 14.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 04, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $3.

On September 27, 2022, Compass Point started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4.Compass Point initiated its Buy rating on September 27, 2022, with a $4 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 03 when Feinstein Darin sold 2,909,679 shares for $2.68 per share. The transaction valued at 7,797,940 led to the insider holds 30,483,592 shares of the business.

Feinstein Darin sold 500,000 shares of CORZ for $1,535,000 on Jun 02. The Chief Vision Officer now owns 33,393,271 shares after completing the transaction at $3.07 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, Feinstein Darin, who serves as the Chief Vision Officer of the company, sold 1,016,174 shares for $3.16 each. As a result, the insider received 3,211,110 and left with 33,893,271 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CORZ has reached a high of $11.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5596, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2526.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CORZ has traded an average of 9.79M shares per day and 7.09M over the past ten days. A total of 354.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 277.32M. Insiders hold about 7.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CORZ as of Oct 13, 2022 were 19.67M with a Short Ratio of 22.24M, compared to 15.04M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.51% and a Short% of Float of 7.51%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.15 and -$4.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.38. EPS for the following year is -$0.14, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.41 and -$1.27.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CORZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $744.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $634.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $686.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $544.48M, up 26.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $948.91M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.12B and the low estimate is $727M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 38.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.