Investing in R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, R1 RCM Inc.’s stock clocked out at $10.30, down -0.10% from its previous closing price of $10.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4372712 shares were traded. RCM stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.05.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RCM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 06, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $11.

On October 24, 2022, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $25.Evercore ISI initiated its Outperform rating on October 24, 2022, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when TCP-ASC ACHI Series LLLP sold 15,000,000 shares for $20.43 per share. The transaction valued at 306,375,000 led to the insider holds 164,754,055 shares of the business.

SPARBY JOHN M. sold 40,000 shares of RCM for $1,000,280 on Aug 19. The insider now owns 123,772 shares after completing the transaction at $25.01 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, FLANAGAN JOSEPH GERARD, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 200,000 shares for $24.98 each. As a result, the insider received 4,996,600 and left with 2,792,221 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, R1’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 127.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 35.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RCM has reached a high of $27.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.79.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RCM traded 4.35M shares on average per day over the past three months and 6.05M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 417.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 303.12M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.00% stake in the company. Shares short for RCM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.91M with a Short Ratio of 16.54M, compared to 8.28M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.61% and a Short% of Float of 3.97%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.54 and $0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.24. EPS for the following year is $0.6, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.8 and $0.34.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RCM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.47B, up 26.70% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.57B and the low estimate is $2.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.