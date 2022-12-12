Is this a Prime Time To acquire Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT) stock

After finishing at $3.61 in the prior trading day, Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) closed at $3.92, up 8.59%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 27079631 shares were traded. SMMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2400.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SMMT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.20 and its Current Ratio is at 8.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on April 12, 2018, while the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $27.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when DUGGAN ROBERT W bought 94,849,203 shares for $0.97 per share. The transaction valued at 92,003,727 led to the insider holds 162,532,792 shares of the business.

Zanganeh Maky bought 5,624,702 shares of SMMT for $5,455,961 on Aug 16. The Co-CEO & President now owns 7,061,557 shares after completing the transaction at $0.97 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Zanganeh Maky, who serves as the Co-CEO & President of the company, bought 184,430 shares for $0.97 each. As a result, the insider paid 178,897 and bolstered with 359,969 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 726.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMMT has reached a high of $5.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2149, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4561.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.75M shares per day over the past 3-months and 37.65M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 148.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.00M. Insiders hold about 80.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SMMT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 374.71k with a Short Ratio of 0.23M, compared to 202.67k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.19% and a Short% of Float of 0.29%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$1.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.56M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.56M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.17M, down -92.30% from the average estimate.