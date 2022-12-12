It’s a good day to be an Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $45.84, up 1.26% from its previous closing price of $45.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 929887 shares were traded. TSEM stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.37.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TSEM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on January 19, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $37.50 from $24 previously.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on January 22, 2019, while the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $17.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Tower’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TSEM has reached a high of $49.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.02.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TSEM traded 495.75K shares on average per day over the past three months and 630.43k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 109.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.23M. Insiders hold about 19.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.10% stake in the company. Shares short for TSEM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.17M with a Short Ratio of 1.14M, compared to 1.57M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.07% and a Short% of Float of 1.09%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.61 and a low estimate of $0.6, while EPS last year was $0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.6, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.35 and $2.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.33. EPS for the following year is $2.68, with 1 analysts recommending between $2.68 and $2.68.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $427.33M. It ranges from a high estimate of $428M to a low estimate of $427M. As of the current estimate, Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $386.71M, an estimated increase of 10.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $426.9M, an increase of 3.60% less than the figure of $10.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $428M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $425.7M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TSEM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.51B, up 12.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.78B and the low estimate is $1.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.