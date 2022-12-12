It’s an appealing income play to consider Prudential plc (PUK)

The price of Prudential plc (NYSE: PUK) closed at $26.67 in the last session, up 2.85% from day before closing price of $25.93. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 709680 shares were traded. PUK stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.63.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PUK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 03 when PRUDENTIAL PLC sold 4,500,000 shares for $27.00 per share. The transaction valued at 121,500,000 led to the insider holds 7,635,443 shares of the business.

PRUDENTIAL PLC sold 4,200,000 shares of PUK for $171,318,000 on Jun 13. The 10% Owner now owns 12,135,443 shares after completing the transaction at $40.79 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Prudential’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 59.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 19.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PUK has reached a high of $36.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.23.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PUK traded on average about 1.00M shares per day over the past 3-months and 865.29k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.37B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.37B. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PUK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 933.58k with a Short Ratio of 0.52M, compared to 692.42k on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PUK is 0.35, which was 0.16 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.62%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.84%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.29. The current Payout Ratio is 15.20% for PUK, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 26, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 17, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 27, 2000 when the company split stock in a 5:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.