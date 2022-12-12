It’s an appealing income play to consider Realty Income Corporation (O)

The price of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) closed at $64.45 in the last session, up 0.61% from day before closing price of $64.06. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4417385 shares were traded. O stock price reached its highest trading level at $64.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $64.00.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at O’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 214.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 80.74. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $75.

Wolfe Research Downgraded its Outperform to Peer Perform on May 23, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $73.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when Chapman A. Larry sold 7,000 shares for $67.97 per share. The transaction valued at 475,790 led to the insider holds 10,090 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Realty’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 60.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 46.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, O has reached a high of $75.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $55.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 61.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.78.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, O traded on average about 4.40M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.15M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 627.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 626.38M. Insiders hold about 0.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.00% stake in the company. Shares short for O as of Oct 13, 2022 were 25.75M with a Short Ratio of 29.34M, compared to 21.43M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.17% and a Short% of Float of 4.88%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for O is 2.98, which was 2.81 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.38%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.87%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.31. The current Payout Ratio is 274.80% for O, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 02, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.32, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.37 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.41 and $1.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.34. EPS for the following year is $1.36, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.57 and $1.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for O’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.08B, up 56.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.85B and the low estimate is $3.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.