It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With OmniAb Inc. (OABI) stock

OmniAb Inc. (NASDAQ: OABI) closed the day trading at $3.55 down -1.39% from the previous closing price of $3.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 934362 shares were traded. OABI stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.7685 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.4786.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OABI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.00 and its Current Ratio is at 0.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, SVB Leerink on November 29, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On November 28, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 06 when Cochran Jennifer R. bought 22,250 shares for $3.75 per share. The transaction valued at 83,526 led to the insider holds 77,476 shares of the business.

FOEHR MATTHEW W bought 300,000 shares of OABI for $1,016,340 on Nov 30. The President & CEO now owns 1,705,350 shares after completing the transaction at $3.39 per share. On Nov 28, another insider, GUSTAFSON KURT A, who serves as the EVP, Finance and CFO of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $2.81 each. As a result, the insider paid 28,100 and bolstered with 170,062 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OABI has reached a high of $10.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.9078, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.0474.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OABI traded about 1.29M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OABI traded about 1.62M shares per day. A total of 98.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.14M. Insiders hold about 5.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.30% stake in the company.