MRIN (Marin Software Incorporated): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) closed at $1.27 in the last session, up 12.37% from day before closing price of $1.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 36712110 shares were traded. MRIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2500.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MRIN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.50 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 06, 2016, Stifel reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $8 to $6.

UBS reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on August 06, 2015, while the target price for the stock was revised from $13 to $10.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRIN has reached a high of $5.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2000, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8917.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MRIN traded on average about 156.88K shares per day over the past 3-months and 4M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 16.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.36M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.00% stake in the company. Shares short for MRIN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 598.88k with a Short Ratio of 0.51M, compared to 681.28k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.75% and a Short% of Float of 3.85%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.