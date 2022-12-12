ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of ONE Gas Inc. (NYSE: OGS) was $77.18 for the day, up 0.14% from the previous closing price of $77.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 573447 shares were traded. OGS stock price reached its highest trading level at $78.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $76.59.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OGS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 401.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on December 01, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $80 from $89 previously.

On December 01, 2022, Guggenheim Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $64.

Mizuho Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 29, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $92.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 27 when RODRIGUEZ EDUARDO A sold 800 shares for $76.58 per share. The transaction valued at 61,264 led to the insider holds 10,019 shares of the business.

Hutchinson Michael G sold 750 shares of OGS for $64,590 on Mar 11. The Director now owns 12,768 shares after completing the transaction at $86.12 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ONE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OGS has reached a high of $92.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $68.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 77.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 81.96.

Shares Statistics:

OGS traded an average of 374.02K shares per day over the past three months and 657.25k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 54.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.13M. Insiders hold about 1.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.10% stake in the company. Shares short for OGS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.82M with a Short Ratio of 1.59M, compared to 1.7M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.36% and a Short% of Float of 4.45%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.20, OGS has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.85%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.33%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.61.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.46 and a low estimate of $0.4, while EPS last year was $0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.23, with high estimates of $1.26 and low estimates of $1.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.09 and $4.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.08. EPS for the following year is $4.37, with 6 analysts recommending between $4.41 and $4.34.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OGS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.81B, up 15.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.44B and the low estimate is $1.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.