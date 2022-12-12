RNAZ (TransCode Therapeutics Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ) closed at $0.54 down -26.37% from its previous closing price of $0.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1925 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5567098 shares were traded. RNAZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5200.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of TransCode Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 14 when Dudley Robert Michael bought 20,000 shares for $1.15 per share. The transaction valued at 23,000 led to the insider holds 893,114 shares of the business.

Fitzgerald Thomas A bought 12,000 shares of RNAZ for $15,240 on Jun 16. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 139,377 shares after completing the transaction at $1.27 per share. On May 31, another insider, Dudley Robert Michael, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $1.87 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,740 and bolstered with 873,114 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RNAZ has reached a high of $3.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7753, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5630.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RNAZ has traded an average of 2.84M shares per day and 14.49M over the past ten days. A total of 12.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.67M. Insiders hold about 8.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.90% stake in the company. Shares short for RNAZ as of Oct 13, 2022 were 37.76k with a Short Ratio of 0.01M, compared to 5.84k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.29% and a Short% of Float of 0.43%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.45, with high estimates of -$0.45 and low estimates of -$0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.49 and -$1.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.49. EPS for the following year is -$0.64, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.64 and -$0.64.