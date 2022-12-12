SFT (Shift Technologies Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SFT) closed at $0.26 up 21.90% from its previous closing price of $0.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0471 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2121145 shares were traded. SFT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2108.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Shift Technologies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 10, 2022, DA Davidson Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $2.50 to $1.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SFT has reached a high of $4.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4434, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0558.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SFT has traded an average of 589.35K shares per day and 968.43k over the past ten days. A total of 82.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.25M. Insiders hold about 6.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SFT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.9M with a Short Ratio of 12.49M, compared to 11.82M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.07% and a Short% of Float of 19.77%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.54, while EPS last year was -$0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.35, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.77 and -$2.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.14. EPS for the following year is -$1.09, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.37 and -$1.82.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SFT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $743M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $683.98M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $711M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $636.87M, up 11.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $610.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $764M and the low estimate is $549.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -14.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.