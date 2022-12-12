SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) closed the day trading at $1.00 down -10.71% from the previous closing price of $1.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 906270 shares were traded. SOBR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9800.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SOBR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 29 when Beabout J. Steven bought 10,000 shares for $1.10 per share. The transaction valued at 11,000 led to the insider holds 334,503 shares of the business.

Beabout J. Steven bought 767 shares of SOBR for $859 on Aug 26. The Director now owns 324,503 shares after completing the transaction at $1.12 per share. On Aug 25, another insider, Beabout J. Steven, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 28,304 shares for $1.14 each. As a result, the insider paid 32,267 and bolstered with 323,736 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1280.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SOBR has reached a high of $9.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2174, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0507.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SOBR traded about 4.88M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SOBR traded about 1.31M shares per day. A total of 10.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.94M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SOBR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 770.62k with a Short Ratio of 0.86M, compared to 53.51k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.97% and a Short% of Float of 9.80%.