The name Ciena Corporation (CIEN) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Ciena Corporation’s stock clocked out at $50.76, down -2.14% from its previous closing price of $51.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3828016 shares were traded. CIEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.05.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CIEN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on October 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to In-line and sets its target price to $46 from $56 previously.

On September 06, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $62 to $45.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on August 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $56 to $65.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when MOYLAN JAMES E JR sold 2,000 shares for $44.54 per share. The transaction valued at 89,080 led to the insider holds 214,492 shares of the business.

MOYLAN JAMES E JR sold 2,000 shares of CIEN for $88,860 on Nov 21. The SVP Finance, CFO now owns 216,492 shares after completing the transaction at $44.43 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, SMITH GARY B, who serves as the President, CEO of the company, sold 3,542 shares for $44.09 each. As a result, the insider received 156,167 and left with 383,498 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ciena’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CIEN has reached a high of $78.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.85.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CIEN traded 1.90M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 149.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.89M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CIEN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.05M with a Short Ratio of 3.46M, compared to 4.98M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.41% and a Short% of Float of 3.84%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.68 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.52 and $1.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.38. EPS for the following year is $2.56, with 17 analysts recommending between $3.05 and $1.83.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $846.95M. It ranges from a high estimate of $868M to a low estimate of $809.9M. As of the current estimate, Ciena Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.04B, an estimated decrease of -18.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CIEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.62B, down -3.20% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.28B and the low estimate is $3.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.