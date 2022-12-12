The name Verastem Inc. (VSTM) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Verastem Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.45, up 9.81% from its previous closing price of $0.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0402 from its previous closing price. On the day, 617794 shares were traded. VSTM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4000.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VSTM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.00 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 14, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $5.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Outperform rating on April 14, 2022, with a $5 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 when Paterson Dan sold 2,786 shares for $1.13 per share. The transaction valued at 3,148 led to the insider holds 482,458 shares of the business.

Stuglik Brian M sold 3,355 shares of VSTM for $3,791 on Sep 19. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,151,238 shares after completing the transaction at $1.13 per share. On Sep 19, another insider, Gagnon Robert E., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 1,348 shares for $1.13 each. As a result, the insider received 1,523 and left with 588,554 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 27.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VSTM has reached a high of $2.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4240, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0433.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VSTM traded 1.66M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.06M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 210.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 208.35M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VSTM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.73M with a Short Ratio of 2.28M, compared to 3.24M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.30% and a Short% of Float of 1.46%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.39 and -$0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.43. EPS for the following year is -$0.37, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.19 and -$0.56.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VSTM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.05M, up 153.30% from the average estimate.