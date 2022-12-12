There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Phreesia Inc. (PHR) can be one of them

The closing price of Phreesia Inc. (NYSE: PHR) was $30.91 for the day, up 15.72% from the previous closing price of $26.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1367910 shares were traded. PHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.32.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PHR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, SVB Leerink on December 09, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $34 from $31 previously.

On October 13, 2022, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $25.

On September 16, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $40.KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its Overweight rating on September 16, 2022, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 02 when VanDuyn Amy Beth sold 19,341 shares for $26.83 per share. The transaction valued at 518,958 led to the insider holds 72,427 shares of the business.

Davidoff Michael J. sold 1,075 shares of PHR for $27,154 on Oct 18. The SVP, Payer Business now owns 106,114 shares after completing the transaction at $25.26 per share. On Sep 16, another insider, Davidoff Michael J., who serves as the SVP, Payer Business of the company, sold 1,296 shares for $27.60 each. As a result, the insider received 35,773 and left with 108,312 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PHR has reached a high of $49.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.55.

Shares Statistics:

PHR traded an average of 341.93K shares per day over the past three months and 375.8k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 52.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.44M. Insiders hold about 5.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PHR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.24M with a Short Ratio of 1.90M, compared to 2.19M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.27% and a Short% of Float of 7.20%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.59 and a low estimate of -$0.88, while EPS last year was -$0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.59, with high estimates of -$0.47 and low estimates of -$0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.51 and -$3.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.68. EPS for the following year is -$2.03, with 8 analysts recommending between -$1.75 and -$2.86.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PHR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $275.38M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $272M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $274.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $213.23M, up 28.70% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $353.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $358.55M and the low estimate is $343.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.