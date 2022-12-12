There is a good chance Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) closed at $3.88 in the last session, down -2.27% from day before closing price of $3.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2332578 shares were traded. SFIX stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.0375 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7800.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SFIX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Telsey Advisory Group on December 07, 2022, Reiterated its Market Perform rating but revised its target price to $5 from $6 previously.

On September 21, 2022, Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $7.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 08 when GURLEY J WILLIAM bought 1,000,000 shares for $5.43 per share. The transaction valued at 5,428,200 led to the insider holds 2,149,762 shares of the business.

Working Capital Advisors (UK) bought 100,000 shares of SFIX for $1,609,790 on Jan 20. The 10% Owner now owns 11,979,753 shares after completing the transaction at $16.10 per share. On Jan 19, another insider, Working Capital Advisors (UK), who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 200,000 shares for $16.14 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,228,900 and bolstered with 11,879,753 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SFIX has reached a high of $21.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.8758, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.7299.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SFIX traded on average about 3.45M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.3M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 112.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.78M. Insiders hold about 4.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SFIX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 15.89M with a Short Ratio of 13.80M, compared to 19.27M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.34% and a Short% of Float of 21.48%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.34 and a low estimate of -$0.52, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.44, with high estimates of -$0.33 and low estimates of -$0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.25 and -$2.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.74. EPS for the following year is -$1.39, with 16 analysts recommending between -$0.75 and -$1.78.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SFIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.07B, down -12.80% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.05B and the low estimate is $1.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.