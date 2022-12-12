There Is Still Room For Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIC) closed the day trading at $0.14 down -12.27% from the previous closing price of $0.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0189 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8313899 shares were traded. OTIC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1620 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1306.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OTIC, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 24, 2019, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 when CAPPS VICKIE L sold 42,242 shares for $0.10 per share. The transaction valued at 4,342 led to the insider holds 3,400 shares of the business.

Weber David Allen sold 11,243 shares of OTIC for $27,129 on Mar 28. The President & CEO now owns 377,499 shares after completing the transaction at $2.41 per share. On Mar 28, another insider, Savel Robert Michael II, who serves as the Chief Technical Officer of the company, sold 3,325 shares for $2.41 each. As a result, the insider received 8,023 and left with 145,735 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OTIC has reached a high of $2.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1437, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2498.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OTIC traded about 12.25M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OTIC traded about 60.7M shares per day. A total of 68.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.99M. Insiders hold about 2.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.90% stake in the company. Shares short for OTIC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 496.4k with a Short Ratio of 1.42M, compared to 722.77k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.87% and a Short% of Float of 1.16%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.74 and -$0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.77. EPS for the following year is -$0.62, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.39 and -$0.85.