There Is Still Room For The Southern Company (SO) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) was $68.36 for the day, down -0.47% from the previous closing price of $68.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3465912 shares were traded. SO stock price reached its highest trading level at $68.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $68.03.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on October 24, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $59 from $63 previously.

On October 20, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Sector Weight but kept the price unchanged to $70.

UBS Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on August 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $76 to $87.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 07 when DAVIS MARTIN BERNARD sold 1,475 shares for $68.35 per share. The transaction valued at 100,816 led to the insider holds 38,441 shares of the business.

Kuczynski Stephen E sold 14,500 shares of SO for $938,730 on Nov 10. The Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear now owns 115,284 shares after completing the transaction at $64.74 per share. On Oct 28, another insider, DAVIS MARTIN BERNARD, who serves as the EVP and CIO of the company, sold 3,050 shares for $65.80 each. As a result, the insider received 200,690 and left with 39,916 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SO has reached a high of $80.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 65.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 71.66.

Shares Statistics:

SO traded an average of 4.41M shares per day over the past three months and 4.92M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.09B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.09B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11M with a Short Ratio of 9.03M, compared to 11.84M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.01% and a Short% of Float of 1.01%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.56, SO has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.72. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.14%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.39. The current Payout Ratio is 84.60% for SO, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 05, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 17, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 02, 2001 when the company split stock in a 10000:6109 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.84, with high estimates of $0.97 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.65 and $3.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.59. EPS for the following year is $3.79, with 19 analysts recommending between $3.9 and $3.58.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.23B to a low estimate of $3.3B. As of the current estimate, The Southern Company’s year-ago sales were $5.77B, an estimated decrease of -13.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.57B, a decrease of -1.20% over than the figure of -$13.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.16B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.01B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $25.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.11B, up 9.70% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.35B and the low estimate is $22.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.