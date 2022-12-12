There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE).

In the latest session, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) closed at $0.67 down -7.68% from its previous closing price of $0.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0557 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1755184 shares were traded. JNCE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6597.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.40 and its Current Ratio is at 6.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on May 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $7 from $15 previously.

On May 06, 2022, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $15 to $20.

On March 16, 2022, SMBC Nikko started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $17.SMBC Nikko initiated its Outperform rating on March 16, 2022, with a $17 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 10 when Trehu Elizabeth sold 5,378 shares for $6.65 per share. The transaction valued at 35,764 led to the insider holds 85,202 shares of the business.

MURRAY RICHARD /CA/ sold 23,924 shares of JNCE for $159,095 on Jan 10. The CEO and President now owns 185,577 shares after completing the transaction at $6.65 per share. On Jan 10, another insider, Cole Hugh M, who serves as the Chief Business Officer of the company, sold 6,205 shares for $6.65 each. As a result, the insider received 41,263 and left with 64,216 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JNCE has reached a high of $8.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6144, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8945.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, JNCE has traded an average of 334.29K shares per day and 541.1k over the past ten days. A total of 51.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.32M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.50% stake in the company. Shares short for JNCE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.55M with a Short Ratio of 1.12M, compared to 1.98M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.00% and a Short% of Float of 3.40%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.6 and a low estimate of -$0.68, while EPS last year was -$0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.45, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of -$0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.65 and -$2.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.43. EPS for the following year is -$2.33, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.5 and -$3.26.