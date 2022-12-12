There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV)

The closing price of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: ROIV) was $7.00 for the day, up 0.29% from the previous closing price of $6.98. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2524339 shares were traded. ROIV stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.83.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ROIV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.40 and its Current Ratio is at 7.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on October 27, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On May 23, 2022, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $6.

On April 29, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $15.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on April 29, 2022, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when Venker Eric sold 133,376 shares for $7.03 per share. The transaction valued at 937,633 led to the insider holds 888,742 shares of the business.

Venker Eric sold 11,729 shares of ROIV for $82,103 on Dec 08. The President & COO now owns 1,022,118 shares after completing the transaction at $7.00 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Dexcel Pharma Technologies Ltd, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 4,000,000 shares for $5.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 20,000,000 and bolstered with 102,849,443 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 100.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ROIV has reached a high of $16.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.38.

Shares Statistics:

ROIV traded an average of 1.41M shares per day over the past three months and 2.37M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 699.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 440.82M. Insiders hold about 14.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ROIV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.68M with a Short Ratio of 12.61M, compared to 10.41M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.66% and a Short% of Float of 10.94%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.38 and a low estimate of -$0.59, while EPS last year was -$0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.41, with high estimates of -$0.37 and low estimates of -$0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.63 and -$1.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.73. EPS for the following year is -$1.52, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.36 and -$1.68.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $9M to a low estimate of $1.3M. As of the current estimate, Roivant Sciences Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $13.99M, an estimated decrease of -59.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ROIV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $53.52M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $55.29M, down -44.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $109.71M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $281.85M and the low estimate is $62M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 257.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.