There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR)

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SMFR) closed the day trading at $0.27 down -10.21% from the previous closing price of $0.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0311 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4650796 shares were traded. SMFR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3177 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2681.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SMFR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on December 07, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $1 from $3 previously.

On August 16, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $4 to $2.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when Feeley Kevin sold 8,465 shares for $0.40 per share. The transaction valued at 3,361 led to the insider holds 15,209 shares of the business.

Meister Keith A. sold 6,789,360 shares of SMFR for $2,708,955 on Dec 01. The Director now owns 20,141,890 shares after completing the transaction at $0.40 per share. On Nov 28, another insider, Stueland Katherine, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 185,185 shares for $0.54 each. As a result, the insider paid 100,000 and bolstered with 185,185 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMFR has reached a high of $6.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7859, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6522.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SMFR traded about 1.36M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SMFR traded about 3.67M shares per day. A total of 380.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 198.51M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SMFR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.99M with a Short Ratio of 9.95M, compared to 11.32M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.89% and a Short% of Float of 4.38%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.3, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.76 and -$1.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.94. EPS for the following year is -$0.66, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.36 and -$0.96.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $71.67M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $83.5M to a low estimate of $57.5M. As of the current estimate, Sema4 Holdings Corp.’s year-ago sales were $42.68M, an estimated increase of 67.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $87.35M, an increase of 51.10% less than the figure of $67.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $97.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $78.2M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMFR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $245.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $235M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $241.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $212.19M, up 14.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $344.01M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $431M and the low estimate is $284.95M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 42.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.