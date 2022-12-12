This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Venator Materials PLC (VNTR)

In the latest session, Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) closed at $0.48 down -5.88% from its previous closing price of $0.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 805475 shares were traded. VNTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5362 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4566.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Venator Materials PLC’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on October 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $0.65 from $2.05 previously.

On September 19, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Market Perform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $2 to $0.60.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on March 22, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $2.50 to $2.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Venator’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VNTR has reached a high of $2.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7526, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5941.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VNTR has traded an average of 447.75K shares per day and 739.72k over the past ten days. A total of 108.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.18M. Insiders hold about 10.82% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VNTR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 300.46k with a Short Ratio of 0.19M, compared to 417.5k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.28% and a Short% of Float of 0.47%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.33 and -$0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.13. EPS for the following year is $0.02, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.45 and -$0.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $565.71M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $625M to a low estimate of $501.27M. As of the current estimate, Venator Materials PLC’s year-ago sales were $557M, an estimated increase of 1.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $502.81M, a decrease of -6.00% less than the figure of $1.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $608M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $413.35M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VNTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.21B, up 6.80% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.54B and the low estimate is $1.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.