Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Newell Brands Inc. (NWL)

The closing price of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) was $13.44 for the day, up 1.05% from the previous closing price of $13.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4880056 shares were traded. NWL stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.22.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NWL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on October 31, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $11 from $16 previously.

On March 30, 2022, JP Morgan reiterated its Overweight rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $29 to $26.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on November 01, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $27.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 02 when Craigie James bought 10,000 shares for $13.36 per share. The transaction valued at 133,600 led to the insider holds 31,868 shares of the business.

ICAHN BRETT sold 10,000 shares of NWL for $171,000 on Sep 14. The Director now owns 240,000 shares after completing the transaction at $17.10 per share. On Sep 14, another insider, ICAHN BRETT, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 71,304 shares for $16.89 each. As a result, the insider received 1,204,325 and left with 953,003 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Newell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NWL has reached a high of $26.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.76.

Shares Statistics:

NWL traded an average of 4.09M shares per day over the past three months and 5.1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 413.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 411.41M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NWL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 18.26M with a Short Ratio of 20.83M, compared to 16M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.42% and a Short% of Float of 6.45%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.92, NWL has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.92. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.92%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.84%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.62. The current Payout Ratio is 68.20% for NWL, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 01, 1994 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.46, while EPS last year was $0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.69 and $1.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.61. EPS for the following year is $1.64, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.79 and $1.47.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.3B to a low estimate of $2.21B. As of the current estimate, Newell Brands Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.78B, an estimated decrease of -19.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.25B, a decrease of -19.70% less than the figure of -$19.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.36B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.19B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NWL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.59B, down -11.00% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.47B and the low estimate is $9.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.