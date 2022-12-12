Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Triton International Limited (TRTN)

The closing price of Triton International Limited (NYSE: TRTN) was $68.70 for the day, up 1.93% from the previous closing price of $67.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 732838 shares were traded. TRTN stock price reached its highest trading level at $69.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.45.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TRTN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 61.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 09, 2020, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $56.B. Riley Securities initiated its Buy rating on December 09, 2020, with a $56 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when O’Callaghan John F. sold 10,000 shares for $70.00 per share. The transaction valued at 700,000 led to the insider holds 98,702 shares of the business.

O’Callaghan John F. sold 7,000 shares of TRTN for $455,000 on Jan 12. The Executive Vice President now owns 102,901 shares after completing the transaction at $65.00 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, Gallagher Michelle, who serves as the Vice President, Controller of the company, sold 2,106 shares for $60.65 each. As a result, the insider received 127,729 and left with 6,060 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Triton’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRTN has reached a high of $72.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 61.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 61.45.

Shares Statistics:

TRTN traded an average of 503.98K shares per day over the past three months and 462.9k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 61.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.54M. Insiders hold about 2.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TRTN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.34M with a Short Ratio of 2.15M, compared to 2.46M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.78% and a Short% of Float of 4.41%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.18, TRTN has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.23%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.39%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.23.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.82 and a low estimate of $2.76, while EPS last year was $2.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.72, with high estimates of $2.81 and low estimates of $2.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.3 and $11.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.19. EPS for the following year is $10.57, with 4 analysts recommending between $11.35 and $9.6.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $420.9M to a low estimate of $418.74M. As of the current estimate, Triton International Limited’s year-ago sales were $397.6M, an estimated increase of 5.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $420.26M, an increase of 0.70% less than the figure of $5.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $420.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $419.9M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRTN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.53B, up 9.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.7B and the low estimate is $1.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.