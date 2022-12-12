What shareholders can do to beat the market with Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) stock

As of close of business last night, Toll Brothers Inc.’s stock clocked out at $48.72, down -1.50% from its previous closing price of $49.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1001651 shares were traded. TOL stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.70.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TOL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.17. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on November 22, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $58 from $47 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when SHAPIRO PAUL E sold 3,706 shares for $49.59 per share. The transaction valued at 183,772 led to the insider holds 133,387 shares of the business.

MARBACH CARL B sold 3,891 shares of TOL for $191,533 on Dec 08. The Director now owns 71,155 shares after completing the transaction at $49.22 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, Yearley Douglas C. Jr., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 1,359 shares for $49.82 each. As a result, the insider received 67,709 and left with 159,919 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Toll’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TOL has reached a high of $75.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.68.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TOL traded 1.75M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.82M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 115.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.31M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TOL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.43M with a Short Ratio of 3.52M, compared to 4.14M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.91% and a Short% of Float of 5.62%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.44, TOL has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.89%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.78%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.11. The current Payout Ratio is 8.80% for TOL, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 20, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 05, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 10, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 15 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.94 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.29 and a low estimate of $3.62, while EPS last year was $3.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.7, with high estimates of $2.05 and low estimates of $0.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.64 and $8.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.29. EPS for the following year is $9.33, with 17 analysts recommending between $12 and $5.83.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $3.17B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.27B to a low estimate of $3.01B. As of the current estimate, Toll Brothers Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.95B, an estimated increase of 7.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TOL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.43B, up 11.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.57B and the low estimate is $7.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.