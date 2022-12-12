Which analyst expects Advanced Human Imaging Limited (AHI) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ: AHI) closed at $0.53 up 36.00% from its previous closing price of $0.39. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1402 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5465942 shares were traded. AHI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4000.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Advanced Human Imaging Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 38.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AHI has reached a high of $6.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4489, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7658.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AHI has traded an average of 127.85K shares per day and 811.57k over the past ten days. A total of 23.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.55M. Shares short for AHI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.28k with a Short Ratio of 0.11M, compared to 268.14k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.