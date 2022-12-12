Which analyst expects Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Novo Nordisk A/S’s stock clocked out at $128.91, up 0.88% from its previous closing price of $127.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1842576 shares were traded. NVO stock price reached its highest trading level at $130.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $128.89.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NVO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 41.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 45.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Novo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 14.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 26.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVO has reached a high of $127.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $91.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 112.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 109.57.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NVO traded 1.27M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.33M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.26B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.21B. Insiders hold about 26.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NVO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.22M with a Short Ratio of 2.08M, compared to 3.12M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 9.10, NVO has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.12%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.48%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.06. The current Payout Ratio is 329.60% for NVO, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 22, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 11, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 08, 2014 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.87 and a low estimate of $0.85, while EPS last year was $0.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.79, with high estimates of $0.85 and low estimates of $0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.35 and $3.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.26. EPS for the following year is $3.92, with 4 analysts recommending between $4.29 and $3.68.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $6.08B. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.2B to a low estimate of $5.97B. As of the current estimate, Novo Nordisk A/S’s year-ago sales were $5.22B, an estimated increase of 16.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.35B, an increase of 11.60% less than the figure of $16.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.62B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.09B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.9B, up 12.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $29.26B and the low estimate is $24.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.