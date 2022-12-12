Which analyst expects OpGen Inc. (OPGN) to perform well in the near future?

In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0054 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1237628 shares were traded. OPGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1372 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1160.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of OpGen Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Alliance Global Partners on March 01, 2019, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.30.

On February 07, 2018, H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $1 to $9.

On June 29, 2016, Rodman & Renshaw started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $2.50.Rodman & Renshaw initiated its Buy rating on June 29, 2016, with a $2.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 26 when Bacher Johannes bought 25,000 shares for $0.85 per share. The transaction valued at 21,250 led to the insider holds 60,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OPGN has reached a high of $1.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1974, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4773.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OPGN has traded an average of 391.72K shares per day and 702.35k over the past ten days. A total of 53.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.45M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.40% stake in the company. Shares short for OPGN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 183.44k with a Short Ratio of 0.40M, compared to 288.78k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.34% and a Short% of Float of 0.34%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.47 and -$0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.48. EPS for the following year is -$0.41, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.36 and -$0.44.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.3M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.3M to a low estimate of $1.3M. As of the current estimate, OpGen Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.24M, an estimated increase of 4.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.7M, an increase of 19.20% over than the figure of $4.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.7M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OPGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.62M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.31M, up 4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.1M and the low estimate is $7.71M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 121.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.