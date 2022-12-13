A correction may be in store for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) shares?

As of close of business last night, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.’s stock clocked out at $4.53, down -1.31% from its previous closing price of $4.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1327268 shares were traded. AMBP stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.6100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4900.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AMBP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 11.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 11.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BMO Capital Markets on October 28, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $5 from $9 previously.

On October 14, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $7 to $5.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ardagh’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMBP has reached a high of $9.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.5754, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.1859.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AMBP traded 1.81M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.29M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 599.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 149.11M. Insiders hold about 75.33% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.30% stake in the company. Shares short for AMBP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7M with a Short Ratio of 5.60M, compared to 4.81M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.45 and $0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.38. EPS for the following year is $0.42, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.59 and $0.22.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $1.21B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.4B to a low estimate of $1.03B. As of the current estimate, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.’s year-ago sales were $1.09B, an estimated increase of 11.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.28B, an increase of 12.10% over than the figure of $11.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.35B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.21B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMBP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.05B, up 18.80% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.72B and the low estimate is $4.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.