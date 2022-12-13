A correction may be in store for Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) shares?

As of close of business last night, Athersys Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.75, up 14.19% from its previous closing price of $0.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0927 from its previous closing price. On the day, 578459 shares were traded. ATHX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6600.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ATHX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 25, 2020, BofA/Merrill started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.

On August 26, 2019, Dawson James started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.Dawson James initiated its Buy rating on August 26, 2019, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when Camardo Daniel A. bought 100,000 shares for $0.55 per share. The transaction valued at 54,960 led to the insider holds 368,804 shares of the business.

Camardo Daniel A. bought 132,800 shares of ATHX for $102,256 on Mar 17. The CEO now owns 132,800 shares after completing the transaction at $0.77 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATHX has reached a high of $33.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3840, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.5115.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ATHX traded 1.67M shares on average per day over the past three months and 326.12k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 11.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.65M. Insiders hold about 4.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ATHX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 953.78k with a Short Ratio of 0.58M, compared to 539.82k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.31% and a Short% of Float of 0.33%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.96 and a low estimate of -$1.96, while EPS last year was -$1.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.04, with high estimates of -$2.04 and low estimates of -$2.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$8.34 and -$8.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$8.34. EPS for the following year is -$8.74, with 1 analysts recommending between -$8.74 and -$8.74.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATHX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.23M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.23M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.23M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.51M, down -5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.75M and the low estimate is $5.75M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.